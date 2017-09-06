First Alert Tropical Update: Cat. 5 Irma approaches Florida this weekend; T.S. Jose organizing

TROPICAL SUMMARY: Category 5 Hurricane Irma will strike Puerto Rico today, and then approach southern Florida this weekend. Irma could then turn northward, so residents of the East Coast and Gulf Coast should monitor the forecast closely. Although the eventual impacts (if any) in North Carolina are still uncertain, the most likely time frame for local effects would be sometime between Sunday night and Tuesday night. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Jose does not pose a threat to land at this time. Tropical Depression #13 remains weak near the coast of Mexico. See a much more detailed tropical update by clicking on the video.

