First Alert Forecast: Cat. 5 "Irma" approaches Florida this weekend; cold front brings NC thunderstorms

SUMMARY: A strong cold front may bring a few severe thunderstorms to eastern NC today. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Elsewhere, Hurricane Irma will approach southern Florida this weekend. The storm could then turn northward, so residents along the East Coast and Gulf Coast should monitor closely.  See the complete forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning is possible with these storms. By mid-morning, heavy rain becomes a little more showery in nature. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s inland and upper 70s to around 80 at the coast. Winds are on the light side but variable.

THIS AFTERNOON: Approaching cold front may bring heavy showers and a few severe thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80’s. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TONIGHT: Clouds and a few passing showers remain overnight but temperatures are much cooler, in the 60s.

THURSDAY: After an early morning shower, skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Category 5 Hurricane Irma will strike Puerto Rico Wednesday, and push closer to southern Florida by the weekend. The system could then turn northward, so residents of the East Coast and Gulf Coast should monitor closely. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Jose is not a threat to land at this time.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
70° F
precip:
60%
7am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
75° F
precip:
40%
10am
Wed
77° F
precip:
50%
11am
Wed
79° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
80%
6pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
50%
12am
Thu
67° F
precip:
50%
1am
Thu
66° F
precip:
40%
2am
Thu
65° F
precip:
40%
3am
Thu
64° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
59° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
