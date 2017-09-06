First Alert Forecast: Cat. 5 “Irma” approaches Florida this weekend; cold front brings NC thunderstorms

SUMMARY: A strong cold front may bring a few severe thunderstorms to eastern NC today. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Elsewhere, Hurricane Irma will approach southern Florida this weekend. The storm could then turn northward, so residents along the East Coast and Gulf Coast should monitor closely. See the complete forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning is possible with these storms. By mid-morning, heavy rain becomes a little more showery in nature. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s inland and upper 70s to around 80 at the coast. Winds are on the light side but variable.

THIS AFTERNOON: Approaching cold front may bring heavy showers and a few severe thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80’s. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TONIGHT: Clouds and a few passing showers remain overnight but temperatures are much cooler, in the 60s.

THURSDAY: After an early morning shower, skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Category 5 Hurricane Irma will strike Puerto Rico Wednesday, and push closer to southern Florida by the weekend. The system could then turn northward, so residents of the East Coast and Gulf Coast should monitor closely. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Jose is not a threat to land at this time. Click here for your tropical update.

