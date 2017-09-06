Fire crews believe lightning strike caused house fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire crews believe a lightning strike is the cause of an early Wednesday morning house fire in Pitt County.

Crews say it happened around 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Eleanor Street off Fire Tower Road.

A man was home at the time but was able to get out safely.

Officials on scene say crews from Greenville, Eastern Pines, Winterville and Simpson responded to the fire.

The home is a total loss.

9 On Your Side’s Connor Kick is on the scene. Stay with WNCT.com for the latest development.