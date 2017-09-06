Ducks rained out in playoff opener, Southern Division series now best-of-3

KINSTON, NC — Game 1 of the Southern Division Championship Series between the Down East Wood Ducks and Myrtle Beach Pelicans has been postponed in Kinston due to rain. The game will be made up on Thursday at Grainger Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

Furthermore due to the weather forecast for the weekend, the best-of-five series has been shifted to a best-of-three set. Kinston will only host Game 1 of the SDCS before the series shifts to Myrtle Beach for Game 2 on Friday at 5:05 p.m. If the series does not have a winner after two games, Game 3 will begin 30 minutes after Game 2 concludes. Both games will be seven innings in length.

The new schedule goes as follows:

Game 1: Myrtle Beach at Down East – Grainger Stadium – Kinston, NC – Thursday 9/7, 6:00 p.m.

Game 2: Down East at Myrtle Beach – TicketReturn.Com Field – Myrtle Beach, SC – Friday 9/8, 5:05 p.m.

Game 3*: Down East at Myrtle Beach – TicketReturn.Com Field – Myrtle Beach, SC – Friday 9/8, 30 minutes after Game 2 (*If necessary)

Fans who attended Wednesday’s postponed game can exchange their tickets in-person at the team office or at the box office for new tickets to Game 1. For fans who had tickets for both Games 1 and 2, we encourage fans to use Game 2’s ticket for Thursday. For those with Game 1’s original ticket, hang on to it to exchange for a potential Carolina League Championship Series game at Grainger Stadium.

