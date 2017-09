WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An issue with a circuit has left more than 1,000 Tideland Electric Membership Corporation customers without power.

According to Beaufort County Emergency Management the Bonnerton circuit went out just after 1: 30p.m. Wednesday.

The outage is impacting at least 1,083 Tideland EMC customers.

No work yet on when the power will be restored.