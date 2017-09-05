UNC Charlotte professor killed, suspect arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in the apparent domestic violence death of a North Carolina college professor.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman Keith Trietley said in a news release Tuesday that 45-year-old Donny Lewis Franklin has been arrested and charged with killing 35-year-old Jeannine Shante Skinner.

She was an assistant professor of gerontology and psychology at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Police were asked to check on Skinner late Friday morning and found her dead in her apartment. The cause of death has not been released.

Police say Franklin was Skinner’s boyfriend.

It was not known if Franklin has an attorney yet to comment on the charges.