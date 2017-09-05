UNC-Chapel Hill confirms 3 cases of contagious Norovirus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Health officials at North Carolina’s flagship public university say there are at least three cases of a contagious intestinal virus on campus.

Multiple media organizations report officials saying that test results confirm three cases of Norovirus at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The school said Friday that a female student belonging to a sorority had contracted the virus and that about 30 other students also showed symptoms. The first few days of sororities finding and welcoming new members were postponed as a precaution.

Norovirus causes the stomach or intestines to become inflamed and can lead to nausea and vomiting. It can be spread between infected persons or through contaminated food or drink.