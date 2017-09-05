Items you need to have in your hurricane supply kit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – September is National Preparedness Month and the Red Cross has the basics on what to include in your emergency or hurricane supply kit.

“Well, it’s always important for people to understand that when a disaster happens, especially an ice storm, a hurricane, it may take emergency responders some time to get to folks in homes,” explained Cally Edwards, executive director of the Northeastern North Carolina chapter of the Red Cross. “Sometimes it can take up to 3 to 7 days. So we really encourage people to have what they need at home. Most importantly, we want folks to have that important weather radio that’s a hand crank and most importantly, you want to have food and water. Three gallons a day per person and if you have pets, have supplies on hand for your pets as well.”

These are just a few of the basics. Click here to download the WNCT 9 Hurricane Supply Checklist.

The Red Cross mobile apps are also a great source of information.