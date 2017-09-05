Pirates switch focus to West Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s easier said than done for Pirate fans, but it’s time to put the 20-point loss to James Madison in the rearview mirror. The Pirates next task is even harder as they prepare to travel to a hostile environment in Morgantown to do battle with West Virginia. It’s clear the players are trying to move forward.

I don’t really have too many thoughts about last week,” said senior wide receiver, Jimmy Williams. “What happened, happened, you know? We have to come out here and correct it. Really, I’m looking forward to West Virginia and what can we do to be a better team this week. Last week, we watched the film. We know we were bad, we were horrible, they played better than us. So really we have to look forward now because there is nothing we can do to change the past.”

On Monday, coach Scottie Montgomery said that changes had to be made to put the Pirates in a position to win. That started with Thomas Sirk being named the starting quarterback heading into week two. The Pirates were back out on the practice field on Monday in preparation for Saturday’s clash.

“We’ve responded the way that I thought that we would, I had no doubt that we would come out and practice hard today, we always practice hard and do things the right way,” said head coach Scottie Montgomery. “It’s not about what we say now, it’s about how we play.”

The Mountaineers fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday following a loss to Virginia Tech who jumped from 21 to 18 in this week’s poll.