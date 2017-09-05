N.C. Red Cross ready to respond to Hurricane Irma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The threat of Hurricane Irma comes as disaster relief organizations are responding to the aftermath of Harvey.

More than 80 local volunteers are helping with the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in Louisiana and Texas.

Those volunteers will stay in place, but they are planning ahead as the next potential disaster looms.

“Right now, we’re holding off on sending any of our volunteers to Texas and Louisiana until we see what Irma is going to do here in North Carolina,” said Cally Edwards, with the Northeastern North Carolina Chapter of the Red Cross.

Edwards is also working to train new volunteers in time to deploy them for Hurricane Irma relief.

She wants to assure people that they are ready to respond to disasters Harvey and Irma at the same time if needed.