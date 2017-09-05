Monday night shooting leaves one dead

(KINSTON, N.C.) WNCT- The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following a Monday night shooting.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of William Loop Rd. and Highway 11 South.

Deputies say a group of people were exiting a mobile home when several shots were fired.

One male victim was struck.

He was taken to Lenoir Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The homicide is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6100 or Lenoir County Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.

 

