Miller Motte college in Greenville to no longer enroll new students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Miller Motte Technical College in Greenville announced it will no longer be accepting or enrolling new students after the campus’s accreditor, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, lost federal recognition.

The Roanoke Times reports Miller-Motte Technical College couldn’t find a new accreditor after its own, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, lost federal recognition.

Current coursework and instruction for students will continue until courses have been complete, the school’s spokesperson said.

The school said it will also assist students in transferring to other schools.

The school said they will refund any deposits made for tuition to students who had enrolled for the first time for upcoming classes.

The newspaper reports Miller-Motte has 15 campuses in Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.