Kinston man charged with attempted murder in August shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested a man Tuesday they said shot and tried to kill another man in August.

Dantravell Akeem Shackleford, 21, of Kinston, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The charges stem from the August 21 shooting of Robert Lee Moore III, who was shot several times on Hayloft Circle in Kinston.

Kinston police said Shackleford was taken into custody without incident.

He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.