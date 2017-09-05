Home improvement stores see rise in customers ahead of Irma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As people prepare for Hurricane Irma, local home improvement stores said they are seeing a surge in customers.

Lowes in Winterville said it’s been selling generators and water since this weekend.

People are also buying power tools, brooms, radios and plywood.

“Some people need tarps to cover up outdoor equipment,” said assistant manager Paul King. “We get a big run on chainsaws for after an event cleanup, garbage bags, that kind of thing.”

Lowes said it just restocked its generators on Sunday.