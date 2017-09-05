GPD asking for donations for Houston Police in the wake of Harvey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police is planning to help victims of Hurricane Harvey by collecting donations for their brothers and sisters in blue.

Greenville Police plan to collect items that the Houston Police Department say they desperately need. Those items include underwear, socks, hygiene products and clothing for the officers’ children (all sizes).

Departments state-wide are collecting these items for police families.

During emergencies, officers may be away from their families for weeks at a time and unable to shop for basic necessities, something Greenville police are all too familiar with.

“When we were affected by floods here, people came and helped us,” said Lt. Carlton Williams, South Zone commander. “When we had officers that lost stuff, we had officers from around the country that gave officers right here in Greenville items to help them out. So we are just returning the favor. We are doing what anyone would do.”

From Tuesday Sept. 5 until Tuesday Sept. 12, GPD will have drop off locations at the following sites:

East Zone Substation: 3195 Suite A, E. 10th St

South Zone Substation: 728 Southwest Greenville Blvd.

GPD Headquarters: 500 S. Greene St.

The drop off locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.