First Alert Tropical Update: Irma approaches Puerto Rico Wednesday

SUMMARY:  Hurricane Irma remains strong, and will approach Puerto Rico Wednesday. From there, the system will arrive in the southern Bahamas by Friday. There is potential for a United States landfall from this system, but the exact landfall point is still highly uncertain. Residents all along the East Coast and Gulf Coast states should monitor the hurricane closely. The National Weather Service is releasing weather balloons every 6 hours to get a handle on the atmospheric conditions in order to more accurately model the atmospheric conditions. This, in turn, will allow us to have a better handle on the path and intensity of Hurricane Irma. At current standing, it is looking more and more likely that South Florida/Florida may be directly impacted by Irma. If Irma were to affect North Carolina directly, it would not occur until sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. See a much more detailed tropical update by clicking on the video.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
40%
12am
Wed
75° F
precip:
40%
1am
Wed
74° F
precip:
40%
2am
Wed
73° F
precip:
40%
3am
Wed
73° F
precip:
40%
4am
Wed
73° F
precip:
30%
5am
Wed
72° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
7am
Wed
73° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
74° F
precip:
40%
9am
Wed
75° F
precip:
70%
10am
Wed
76° F
precip:
70%
11am
Wed
78° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
80%
6pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
90%
8pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
80%
10pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
50%
12am
Thu
68° F
precip:
50%
1am
Thu
67° F
precip:
60%
2am
Thu
66° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
66° F
precip:
10%
