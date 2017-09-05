First Alert Tropical Update: Irma approaches Puerto Rico Wednesday

SUMMARY: Hurricane Irma remains strong, and will approach Puerto Rico Wednesday. From there, the system will arrive in the southern Bahamas by Friday. There is potential for a United States landfall from this system, but the exact landfall point is still highly uncertain. Residents all along the East Coast and Gulf Coast states should monitor the hurricane closely. The National Weather Service is releasing weather balloons every 6 hours to get a handle on the atmospheric conditions in order to more accurately model the atmospheric conditions. This, in turn, will allow us to have a better handle on the path and intensity of Hurricane Irma. At current standing, it is looking more and more likely that South Florida/Florida may be directly impacted by Irma. If Irma were to affect North Carolina directly, it would not occur until sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. See a much more detailed tropical update by clicking on the video.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 70% 76 ° F precip: 70% 78 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 60% 82 ° F precip: 70% 81 ° F precip: 70% 80 ° F precip: 60% 79 ° F precip: 80% 76 ° F precip: 90% 74 ° F precip: 90% 73 ° F precip: 80% 70 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 50% 68 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 60% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast