First Alert Forecast: “Irma” heads to Puerto Rico Wednesday; cold front approaches NC

SUMMARY: A strong cold front may bring a few severe thunderstorms to eastern NC Wednesday. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Elsewhere, Hurricane Irma will approach Puerto Rico by mid-week, and push into the southern Bahamas by Friday. See the complete forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s inland and upper 70s along the coast this morning. Skies are clear and quiet with some patch fog. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few passing showers or storm. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s. Winds are out of the south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds with a few scattered showers will move through overnight. Ahead of a front, it may be breezy and temperatures are warmer, in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms likely as a cold front approaches. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.



TROPICS: Hurricane Irma remains strong, and should approach the southern Bahamas by Friday. There is potential for a United States landfall from this system, but the exact landfall point is still highly uncertain. Residents all along the East Coast and Gulf Coast states should monitor the hurricane closely. If Irma were to affect North Carolina directly, it would not occur until sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 30% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 70% 76 ° F precip: 70% 78 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 60% 82 ° F precip: 70% 81 ° F precip: 70% 80 ° F precip: 60% 79 ° F precip: 80% 76 ° F precip: 90% 74 ° F precip: 90% 73 ° F precip: 80% 70 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 50% 68 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 60% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast