Benefits of shopping for prescription medication

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Pharmacy prices can differ from store to store and should be treated like buying a car.

Most people think of just going to the pharmacy closest to them instead of looking around for their medication.

When in reality, it can differ by sometimes a significant amount.

There are different ways that you can go about finding these prices.

Certain apps will bring up every pharmacy within a number of miles of your current location.

From there, you type in the medication that you’re looking for and all of the prices will come up right in front of you.

A creator of one of those apps says he looks for the cheapest prices for everything else – so why not do it for our medication.

“Any pharmacies have an in store savings program for low cost drugs,” said Shawn Pennington, creator of ScriptSave WellRX. “But it doesn’t mean all drugs are low cost at that pharmacy, they’re bringing in a good number of prescriptions at a low cost but there may be others that don’t have a low cost.”

You can find apps like this in the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

Some are free and others require a subscription.

9 On Your Side looked up some of the top medications used here in Greenville and found a difference of almost $30 in some of the different locations, showing it really does work to look before you shop.

Top 10 Drugs (non-controls) Greenville, NC Reporting Period: Jan 2017 – June 2017 Date Prepared: 07/27/2017 Rank Drug Lowest Pharmacy 1 AMLODIPINE BESYLATE Harris Teeter Pharmacy 2 Generic form of Norvasc (High blood pressure, chest pain) ATORVASTATIN CALCIUM Hometown Discount Pharmacy of Greenville 3 Generic form of Lipitor (High Cholesterol) HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE Harris Teeter Pharmacy 4 Waterpill/Diuretic (High blood pressure and fluid retention) METOPROLOL SUCCINATE Rite Aid Pharmacy 5 Generic form of Toprol (High blood pressure, chest pain, and heart failure) GABAPENTIN Rite Aid Pharmacy 6 Generic form of Neurontin (Nerve pain medication – very common) METOPROLOL TARTRATE Walmart Pharmacy 7 Generic form of Lopressor (High blood pressure, chest pain, and heart failure) LEVOTHYROXINE SODIUM Walmart Pharmacy 8 Generic form of Synthroid (Thyroid hormone) SERTRALINE HCL Harris Teeter Pharmacy 9 Generic form of Zoloft (Anxiety/Deperession) LISINOPRIL Harris Teeter Pharmacy 10 Very common heart failure / high blood pressure medication. PREDNISONE Steroid used for inflammation. Walmart Pharmacy

source: ScriptSave WellRX