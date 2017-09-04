Twin Peaks Restaurant in Jacksonville suffers fire damage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Jacksonville caused $75,000 worth of damage to the building, according to Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Foster.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, the restaurant’s manager noticed smoke and called 911 as fire alarms began to sound and the sprinklers activated.

Foster said it took 21 emergency personnel to take care of the fire, and 13 minutes to get it under control.

Foster said the fire started in the dining area by the bathrooms, and a cause is still being determined.

No injuries were reported.