Twin Peaks Restaurant in Jacksonville suffers fire damage

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy Google Maps

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Jacksonville caused $75,000 worth of damage to the building, according to Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Foster.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, the restaurant’s manager noticed smoke and called 911 as fire alarms began to sound and the sprinklers activated.

Foster said it took 21 emergency personnel to take care of the fire, and 13 minutes to get it under control.

Foster said the fire started in the dining area by the bathrooms, and a cause is still being determined.

No injuries were reported.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s