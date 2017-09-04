Rose falls in overtime; Jacksonville and Northside win in Onslow County on Monday night

AROUND THE AREA (WNCT) – Wilson Hunt rallied from a two-touchdown deficit and beat JH Rose in overtime, 23-20 on Monday night. The 0-3 start is the worst start for Rose since 1970.

Here are the other scores from the week three games that were moved to Monday night because of bad weather:

Wilson Hunt 23, JH Rose 20 F/OT

Greene Central 20, North Pitt 6

Jacksonville 40, Wilmington Laney 6

Swansboro 35, Richlands 8

Northside-Jacksonville 25, Clinton 21

East Carteret 48, Jones Sr. 0

West Craven 28, New Bern 7

Riverside 22, South Creek 8 1st Quarter