Local advocates of DACA react to President Trump’s decision

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Approximately 800,000 people in the United States are currently protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals also known as D.A.C.A.

The program allows certain rights to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

For many here in the east, the program allows workers to help contribute to society and provide for their families including Karla Campos.

Campos is a waitress at the Mi Cabana in Uptown Greenville and says she is not sure where she would be without the program.

“If I can’t work, I can’t make money, therefore I can’t take care of the things that I have to,” said Campos. “A lot of people are going to be in the same situation.”

Like other dreamers, she’s not originally from the U.S.

“I was brought here when I was very young, I didn’t have a choice of where I wanted to live or whatever,” said Campos. “Our parents did what’s best for us.”

A decision she finds herself trying to make too.

“I have a son and I have to work so that I can be able to pay my bills and take care of my son,” said Campos.

Juvencio Rocha-Peralta is the director of AMEXCAN in Greenville and said the program is beneficial.

“A lot of young people who are coming out of high school and unable to pursue an education, will now have the ability to go and get a job,” said Peralta.

Peralta also said the decision could impact the East too.

“Its going to be a huge impact on some businesses because a lot of these individuals work in local businesses,” said Peralta.

Yet Campos says she’s optimistic about the future.

“I hope he comes up with something different that helps,” said Campos. “By helping us, we’re able to help the country.”

The president is expected to make a decision this week. If the program is stripped, D.A.C.A could be gone in 6 months.