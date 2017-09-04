How to wear white after Labor Day

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)–Should you wear white after Labor Day? It’s a style question debated every year.

With some folks saying you should nix the white pants and skirts after the holiday, other’s say it’s now trendy to wear white year round.

But you have to do it a certain way.

Lovely’s Boutique in Swansboro has a few tips if you want to rock the white for the rest of the year.

“We’re a lot more open to layering white,” owner Charlene Nichols said. “Just put dark colors over white. It’s sunny, warm and we’re still in a beachy area so it’s nice to show a little white in the fall.”

Nichols says try adding cool toned jewelry like silvers and blues to any white you plan to wear. You could also add browns or golds to warm up the look.

“You can layer it with animal print to give it a fall look too,” she said.

Bottom line, be confident and rock your outfit.