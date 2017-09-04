High speed chase ends in Tarboro with crash, flying debris

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase involving a driver who at one point hit speeds of 115 miles per hour while eluding police ended after he crashed into a truck in Tarboro Sunday night, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department.

Marques Banks, 24 of Rich Square, is facing a charge of felony feel to elude arrest and a number of other charges related to the incident, police said.

Scotland Neck police said Cpl. C. Little clocked a Red Nissan Maxima leaving the town at 97 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone.

Little chased the driver down Hwy. 258 until the driver took Daniel Street into Tarboro.

Banks lost control of his vehicle multiple times during the chase and eventually struck a parked vehicle after he turned off his headlines and went into the Fairview community of Tarboro, police said.

Despite hitting the parked vehicle, the chase continued until Banks collided with a Ford F-150 at the intersection of North Main and Walnut Street, officers said.

The Nissan then hit a light pole, a tree and a fire hydrant, causing property damage at the intersection and damaging nearby buildings with the flying debris.

Police said the driver of the truck did not appear to have serious injuries but was taken to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital as a precaution.

Banks was taken to Vidant Edgecombe with minor injuries.

Banks’ bond was set at $2,500, and his court date on September 20.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Tarboro Police Department, Tarboro Fire Department and Edgecombe County EMS assisted Scotland Neck police in the incident.