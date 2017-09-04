Florida governor declares state of emergency in response to Irma

WFLA Web Staff Published:

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA/WNCT) – Governor Rick Scott has issued an executive order, declaring a state of emergency in all of Florida’s 67 counties in response to Hurricane Irma.

By declaring a state of emergency, the order ensures local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared for the dangerous storm.

“Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared,” said Scott.

“I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma’s path – potentially impacting millions of Floridians. Today, given these forecasts and the intensity of this storm, I have declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida to make certain that state, federal and local governments are able to work together and make sure resources are dispersed to local communities as we get prepared for this storm.”

