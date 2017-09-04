First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warm for Labor Day

SUMMARY: High pressure will remain in control until mid-week, providing us with warm temperatures and sunshine. Details:

THIS MORNING: Quiet and mostly clear with temps in the 60s and 70s. Humidity is low and winds are light. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds are light and humidity stays low.



TONIGHT: Another quiet and clear night with temperatures in the upper 60s inland to lower 70s along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure remains in control until a cold front swings through Wednesday and Thursday bringing showers and storms into the area.



TROPICS: Hurricane Irma restrengthened to a Category 3 storm earlier today. She has sustained winds around 115 mph. This storm is still 7-10 days away from any potential U.S. impacts. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 61 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 30% 73 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 50% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast