First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warm for Labor Day

SUMMARY: High pressure will remain in control until mid-week, providing us with warm temperatures and sunshine. Details:

THIS MORNING: Quiet and mostly clear with temps in the 60s and 70s. Humidity is low and winds are light. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds are light and humidity stays low.

TONIGHT: Another quiet and clear night with temperatures in the upper 60s inland to lower 70s along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure remains in control until a cold front swings through Wednesday and Thursday bringing showers and storms into the area.

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma restrengthened to a Category 3 storm earlier today. She has sustained winds around 115 mph. This storm is still 7-10 days away from any potential U.S. impacts. Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
72° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
74° F
precip:
50%
1am
Wed
74° F
precip:
50%
2am
Wed
73° F
precip:
30%
3am
Wed
73° F
precip:
50%
4am
Wed
73° F
precip:
50%
5am
Wed
73° F
precip:
50%
