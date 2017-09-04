11-year-old sets up lemonade stand, raises $2,000 for Ronald McDonald House

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – An 11-year-old boy in the East spent his summer working to help others in need.

Twice a week, Thomas Reese would set up an lemonade stand on Highway 11 in Martin County to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in Greenville.

Reese, who at first wanted to make money for himself, quickly realized raising money for charity was the much better option.

“I said I want to help people and we discussed a couple of things, and this was it,” Thomas said.

With some help from his mom, Amy Reese, Thomas was able raise $1,200. His church, the Williamston Church of Christ, pitched in another $800 to bring it to an even $2,000.

“It wasn’t always a success, but we stuck with it, because we knew that’s what God had told Thomas to do,” Reese said.

All of that money helped to purchase wish list items and sponsor families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. The house gives lodging and food to families of sick children in the hospital who live far away from Greenville. The ultimate goal is to make their lives a little less stressful during the difficult times.

Hannah Caton with the Ronald McDonald House said they ask families for a $10 donation each night they stay, but no one is turned away due to money.

“A lot of our families are actually unable to contribute,” Caton said. “Just think $10 is great rate, but a lot of times they’re here for so much longer than just a few nights.”

Due to his hard work, and big heart, the Wal-Mart on 10th St. in Greenville presented Thomas with a $200 gift card to use as he wished.

For more information on how you can help the Ronald McDonald House, click here.