One man arrested in Uptown Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police say one person has been arrested following an early Sunday morning shooting in Uptown Greenville.

Police say it happened near Jarvis Memorial Church at around 2:44 a.m. Officers patrolling the 5 Points Plaza parking lot heard several shots fired, and immediately responded. They saw a small black vehicle fleeing the area, and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of 9th and Evans St.

A search of the vehicle found a stolen handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, 23-year-old Kevin Christopher Hart of Rocky Mount, was engaged in a dispute with other people in the church parking lot. At some point, Hart pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds.

A stray bullet struck a brick on the side of the Greenville Police Department, causing minimal damage. Two unoccupied vehicles were also damaged by gunfire.

Hart is now charged with possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharging a firearm within city limits, and possession of marijuana. He’s in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.