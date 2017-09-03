GPD asking for donations for Houston Police in the wake of Harvey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police is planning to help victims of Hurricane Harvey by collecting donations for their brothers and sisters in blue.

Greenville Police plan to collect items that the Houston Police Department say they desperately need. Those items include: underwear, socks, hygiene products and clothing for the officers’ children (all sizes).

From Tuesday Sept. 5 until Tuesday Sept. 12, GPD will have drop off locations at the following sites:

East Zone Substation: 3195 Suite A, E. 10th St

South Zone Substation: 728 Southwest Greenville Blvd.

GPD Headquarters: 500 S. Greene St.

The drop off locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.