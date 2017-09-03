First Alert Tropical Update: Hurricane Irma continues to move through the Atlantic

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Hurricane Irma is back to a Category 3 storm. Any potential impacts to the U.S. are still 7-10 days away. Click on the video for a complete tropical update.

 

