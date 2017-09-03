First Alert Forecast: High pressure builds in for Sunday and Monday

SUMMARY: Sunshine returns as high pressure builds back into the area. High pressure stays in control of our weather to start the week. Details:

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. A nice day! Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Clear and quiet with lows in the 60’s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and nice again. Highs will again be in the 80s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunshine sticks around through Tuesday then a cold front settles in with showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday.



TROPICS: Hurricane Irma is back to a Category 3 storm. Any potential impacts to the U.S. are still 7-10 days away. Click here for your tropical update.

