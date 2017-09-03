Emerald Isle extends deadline for Hurricane Harvey donations

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Emerald Isle is collecting items for storm victims.

People are dropping off items like soap, water, deodorant and non-perishable foods at town hall on Emerald Drive.

Organizers say it’s important to help out others in need as much as possible.

“Donate the goods to help to clean up and everything, and we are open here from 8 a.m. until midnight,” Charles Rock of the Emerald Isle Police Department said. “They can come and drop things off, as you can see it’s been quite good especially this weekend. I’ve been here all weekend and people have been coming in and out all weekend dropping things off.”

The town manager extended the drop off deadline to September 15.

At that point, they will take the donations to Kinston, where they will be transferred on a truck to the gulf coast.