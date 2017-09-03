Aquarium hosts Vulture Awareness Weekend to teach community about the birds

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – It is International Vulture Awareness Weekend, and one aquarium in the east is celebrating by teaching the community about the positive role these birds play in our local environment.

“People don’t really know about vultures,” educator and bird trainer Meredith Heaton Bruhn said. “They more think of them as disgusting and gross which is definitely a misconception.”

North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores had bird shows and informational classrooms over the weekend to teach people about the benefits of vultures.

“When they eat dead carcasses, they actually get rid of all the bacteria and diseases that could have killed that animal or that are growing in that animal after they die.” Heaton Bruhn said. “That means that they’re actually decreasing the amount of rabies in the area, cholera, salmonella, anthrax, a lot of the big diseases that affect people.”

She says black and turkey vultures are the environmental janitors that keep diseases down in our region.

Many visitors left the aquarium with a new favorite animal.

“I like it,” AmyLynn Horstmann, visiting from Jacksonville said. “There’s a lot of different activities for the kids to do between the smelling, what’s the smell of the birds in different areas that vultures live to making your own little vulture and learning their dinner menu and everything.”

“I like them because they help the environment,” Caleb Stricklin, also visiting from Jacksonville, said. “They eat animals that would get the environment all dirty.”

Heaton Bruhn said vultures are the most important bird when it comes to keeping our environment clean and people should do their part to protect them.

“They get such a bad reputation and it’s sad because they are a lot prettier than people think and one day at the aquarium on Vulture Awareness Day, everybody falls in love with them.”

The aquarium says there are only 23 species of vultures and some are endangered.

They say the two here in the east have a lower population than they should, and say people should avoid hunting and harmed them to make sure they don’t become endangered too.