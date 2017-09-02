Three arrested, one still wanted, in Beaufort Co. home invasion

Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people are arrested, and one still wanted, for a Friday night home invasion in Washington.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a home invasion on Buck Road Extension in Washington around 9:38 p.m. Friday.

The homeowner said three armed men wearing masks entered the residence and demanded money, before fleeing the scene. The caller said her husband and brother began following the suspect’s car, when shots were fired, striking her husband’s vehicle several times.

Deputies responded and attempted to intercept the vehicle.

After a brief foot chase, 17-year-old Tykeis Blount was arrested.

After investigating further, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaylen Gilmore at the Washington Cook Out. After a short struggle, Gilmore was taken into custody and a firearm was discovered.

Washington Police later arrested 19-year-old Infiniti Harris. All three have been charged with 1st degree burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

A 4th suspect, Zay’Meion DonShay Thompson, is still wanted in the case. Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

Blount and Gilmore were both placed under $500,000 bonds. Harris was given a $250,000.

