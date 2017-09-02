NWS confirms damage in Lenoir Co. from a tornado

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly Friday in Lenoir County near Pink Hill.

According to reports, the path of damage lasted around 1/2 miles, but luckily no one was reported injured. The tornado first touched down near properties on Turner Farm Rd. stripping siding off some, and roofs off others.

The tornado also damaged a home on Snags Path Rd., along with uprooting several trees.

The NWS reports the tornado touched down around 7:20 p.m. with maximum winds between 85 and 95 MPH.