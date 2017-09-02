North Carolina man charged in woman’s stabbing death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s capital city have charged a man in the stabbing death of his wife.

The Raleigh Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a reported stabbing on the city’s north side around 1:15 a.m. Friday and found 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps suffering from stab wounds. She died at a local hospital.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Matthew James Phelps and charged him with murder. He is being held without bond in the Wake County jail, and online records don’t show whether he has an attorney.

