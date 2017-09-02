Multiple buildings sustain damage in Friday night storm

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Follow Friday night’s severe damage, Lenoir County Emergency management confirms four to five buildings were damaged.

Lenoir County emergency management Director Roger Dail says most of the damage sustained was off of Watering Pond Rd.

The damage included roofs torn off of small out buildings like small barns or sheds. He says there was no damage to any residential homes.

Watering Pond Rd extends into Jones county as well. On that side Jones County emergency management officials say there were only a few shingles torn off a home and another roof torn off a small shed a couple of houses down the road.

Yoder’s Dutch pantry in Pink Hill shows pictures of yard damage. According to a manager the storm left damage to a swing set and bench and took down a couple of tree limbs. Aside from a electricity outage, no one was hurt.