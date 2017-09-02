“First Alert Weather Day”: Severe weather likely tonight and early Saturday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect today for the potential for strong storms with damaging winds and heavy downpours.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, some strong with damaging winds and heavy downpours possible. Highs will be in the 80’s.

 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain exiting the coast by morning. Lows will be in the 60’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

 

 

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: .

 

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma continues to organize in the Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

 

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
76° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
78° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
72° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
72° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
65° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.