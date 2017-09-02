“First Alert Weather Day”: Severe weather likely tonight and early Saturday

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect today for the potential for strong storms with damaging winds and heavy downpours.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, some strong with damaging winds and heavy downpours possible. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain exiting the coast by morning. Lows will be in the 60’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma continues to organize in the Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 50% 80 ° F precip: 60% 81 ° F precip: 80% 81 ° F precip: 70% 80 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast