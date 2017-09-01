Two foxes in Pamlico County test positive for rabies

WNCT Staff Published:

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Health Department has confirmed two foxes in the area have tested positive for rabies.

Both foxes were found in Oriental, according to the town’s Facebook page.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

The vast majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death.

In a release, the Pamlico County Health Department said owners should keep their animals from wandering the area and be sure their animals are up to date on their vaccinations, especially rabies.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s