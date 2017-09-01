Two foxes in Pamlico County test positive for rabies

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Health Department has confirmed two foxes in the area have tested positive for rabies.

Both foxes were found in Oriental, according to the town’s Facebook page.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

The vast majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death.

In a release, the Pamlico County Health Department said owners should keep their animals from wandering the area and be sure their animals are up to date on their vaccinations, especially rabies.