Trucks carrying Harvey donations leaves New Bern for Texas

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Earlier in the week, 9OYS reported on local businesses in New Bern partnering to take donations to Texas.

Now two U-Haul trucks carrying donations have left New Bern and are on their way

The donations were collected at Mills Professional Storage Center as part of a drive sponsored by D&E Developments called “Driving Hope.”

The collected items included water, dog food, diapers, paper products and non-perishable foods.

Organizers said disasters like Harvey cause everyone to do their part.

“It’s always important for another state to help in times like this because people need to know that people are out here, and we care,n” said Misty Bell, officer manager for River MIlls. “No matter where you’re at, we care about you, and we want to help you.”