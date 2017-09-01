Pirates set to kick-off new season hosting JMU

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina will usher in year two of the Scottie Montgomery era Saturday night hosting defending FCS national champion James Madison.

Kick-off is set for 6pm.

The Pirates opened last season with wins over Western Carolina and North Carolina State before dropping nine of their last ten games.

Gardner Minshew beat out Duke graduate transfer Thomas Sirk in the quarterback battle. The Pirate offense will also be boosted by the return of wide receiver Trevon Brown.

The Dukes have suspended six players for violating team rules. Long-time ECU assistant Donnie Kirkpatrick is the offensive coordinator for JMU.