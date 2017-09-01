Online shopping gives Bethel alternative to Dollar General

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Bethel head to the Dollar General for basic needs just like hundreds of Americans.

The only difference is it’s the only store in the community.

The Dollar General in Bethel offers a number of basic necessities, like cereal, bread, milk and eggs.

But when it comes to other items, some people in Bethel now have another option to consider, namely, grocery shopping online

“I notice that when we go to the post office how people really use online shopping and it does help those that do not have transportation to get out and do the shopping on their own,” said Paulette Staton, a Bethel resident.

Online retailers like Amazon and Walmart offer these services

“Once or twice a week that’s where I get most of everything for my home besides you know like perishable items milk and eggs,” said Justin Davis, another resident of the town.

Dollar General new reports show progress despite the competition. Second quarter reports show net sales up 8.1 percent

In a statement, Dollar General said its strength in based in being located right the community:

“We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive.”

But for some people in small towns like Bethel, the convenience of delivery is growing on them.

“I don’t have to do anything,” Davis said. “You know, I can be at work and in five seconds I’ve got all the groceries I need for a week or two weeks delivered to my house.”

Dollar general also went on to say they take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration when choosing a location.