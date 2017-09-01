Highway Patrol warns drivers to stay safe during Labor Day weekend

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As drivers prepare to hit the road for Labor Day, the North Carolina Highway Patrol wants you to be mindful of the roads as you travel.

Troopers warn to find a designated driver when drinking.

If you’re driving, stop for breaks when you feel tired.

Trooper Doug Coley said there is one major issue they see every Labor Day weekend.

“Distracted driving is a big part of the problems that we’re having on the roadways, and it’s not just the cell phone,” said Coley. “Passengers have a stake in their safety as well, so not being distracted to the driver can help as well.”

It’s also important to remember to reduce your speed, as the rain becomes an issue with weekend travel.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s