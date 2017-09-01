Highway Patrol warns drivers to stay safe during Labor Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As drivers prepare to hit the road for Labor Day, the North Carolina Highway Patrol wants you to be mindful of the roads as you travel.

Troopers warn to find a designated driver when drinking.

If you’re driving, stop for breaks when you feel tired.

Trooper Doug Coley said there is one major issue they see every Labor Day weekend.

“Distracted driving is a big part of the problems that we’re having on the roadways, and it’s not just the cell phone,” said Coley. “Passengers have a stake in their safety as well, so not being distracted to the driver can help as well.”

It’s also important to remember to reduce your speed, as the rain becomes an issue with weekend travel.