General Assembly leaves Raleigh, returning again in October

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly plans to return to work in October after wrapping up a two-week session in which they passed legislative redistricting maps, overrode two vetoes and passed one other bill.

The House and Senate officially adjourned Thursday their work session that started Aug. 18. Before leaving they agreed to reconvene Oct. 4, setting rules that make broad the actions and legislation that they can consider. They include proposed constitutional amendments, election regulations and the redrawing of judicial districts for District Court and Superior Court seats. The House already has approved a special committee to consider judicial maps.

Lawmakers also could face redrawing General Assembly districts again if federal judges believe the boundaries approved this week fail to fix racial bias problems they found in the 2011 maps.