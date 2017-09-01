Freeboot Friday pep rallies return

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Freeboot Fridays are back for the 18th year in a row. Every Friday before ECU home football games, pep rallies will be held at Five Points Plaza.

Five points may be quiet Friday morning, but purple and gold will flood this area later.

Here’s what you can expect to find later today.

Uptown Greenville said there will be everything for every member of the family.

From live music to food trucks.

There will also be inflatables and a performance from the marching pirates.

Uptown Greenville said events like this help build a great relationship with the town and the university.

“I think that university relationship is important to their city and Freeboot Friday is a real town gown event where the city helps support the University football game by bringing in a pep rally where everyone is welcome,” said Biana Shoneman of Uptown Greenville.

Keynote speakers range from coaches of the football team to the mayor smith

Parking will be limited to the street and parking deck in uptown.

City officials say to plan accordingly.

The event will run from 5 -8.

Uptown Greenville is helping host some game day transportation as well.

A shuttle will run from Sup Dogs and Five Points Plaza before and after the game.

WNCT is a sponsor of the event.

Program details include:

4:45 PM: Noelle Smith

5:15pm Mayor Smith welcomes the crowd

5:25pm Coach Scottie Montgomery

5:30-6:30pm: Dub Addis

6:30pm Coach Rob Donnenwirth

6:45pm-6:55pm: ECU Marching Pirates

6:55pm-8pm: Dub Addis

8pm: Strike of event