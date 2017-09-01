“First Alert Weather Day” for Friday: Strong storms possible

SUMMARY: Leftover moisture from former tropical system “Harvey” will interact with a nearby front to bring strong thunderstorms (and perhaps an isolated tornado) to North Carolina. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect Friday. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy this morning with a few showers around. Temperatures are in the 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with scattered storms (some strong) and highs in the 80’s. An isolated tornado is also possible. “First Alert Weather Day” in effect.

TONIGHT: Continued clouds, rain and storms overnight. Some storms could be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning. Temperatures will stay warm and humid.

THIS WEEKEND: Showers and storms are still possible Saturday, but drier air arrives Sunday. Highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 72 ° F precip: 70% 71 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 60% 75 ° F precip: 70% 76 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 80% 73 ° F precip: 80% 71 ° F precip: 80% 70 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 50% 70 ° F precip: 80% 70 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 80% 72 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 30% 78 ° F precip: 50% 80 ° F precip: 50% 82 ° F precip: 80% 83 ° F precip: 90% 83 ° F precip: 80% 82 ° F precip: 60% 83 ° F precip: 50% 82 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast