Down Eats: Scullery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been described by regulars as the best breakfast spot in Greenville. The Scullery has certainly made a name for itself over the years in Uptown Greenville.

WNCT visited the Scullery for our Down Eats. While there, owner Matt Scully cooked up a storm, including one of their breakfast staples a cold brew french toast.

“Maple syrup, just a tablespoon of that, a shot of our cold brew ice coffee,” Scully said, as he made the batter he would dip the French baguette in to make the french toast.

After soaking, the bread went on the flattop.

“When you put it on you just want to set it down and leave it alone so you get a nice crunchy crust on there,” he said.

Served with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, this dish is a sure hit if you’re in the mood for a hearty breakfast.

If you just want the cold brew by itself, you can get it at their made-to-order coffee bar.

But it doesn’t stop there. Regular Daniel Stieh says he always gets a salmon dish for breakfast that never disappoints.

“You’ve got a warm bagel, and then I’m not a big cream cheese fan, but there’s a little cream cheese on there. You’ve got your vegetables, the salmon on top,” Steih said.

Jermaine McNair said he doesn’t eat out often, but when he does, it’s usually at the Scullery.

“I want the same feeling as if I cooked it at my kitchen,” McNair said.

If breakfast isn’t your thing, don’t worry, the Scullery still has you covered. With sandwiches like the Bird is the Word, you won’t go hungry.

“That’s one of our most popular sandwiches at the Scullery,” Scully said.

The sandwich is piled high with handpicked chicken breast, cheese, a delicious homemade spread, bacon, avocado, all wrapped in a homemade onion bread.

“Check that out, you can actually see the onion in this bread,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

And no good meal is complete without dessert. Good thing the Scullery also makes their own ice cream and baked goods to keep customers content.

One of the best things about the Scullery is the menu changes with the seasons.

“We’ll be cranking out our fall stuff pretty soon,” Scully said. “We’ll put some pumpkin pancakes back on the menu.”

To find out more about the Scullery, click here.

