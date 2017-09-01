Deputies: Greenville driver thrown from vehicle after high-speed chase

CRISP, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase ended after a driver fleeing from a deputy flipped his vehicle and was thrown out of it, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon release from the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said William Michael Davis, of Greenville will be served with warrants for breaking or entering, resisting a public officer, fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, driving left of center and littering.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver on Stalling Road in Crisp, which is in Edgecombe County.

Before the responding deputy arrived, the vehicle wrecked in a ditch, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy approached the wrecked vehicle with his blue lights on, but Davis jumped back into the vehicle and sped away in reverse, eventually re-entering the roadway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Davis failed to heed the blue lights and siren as he sped away in the wrong lane.

He eventually ran off the left-hand side of the road, where his vehicle flipped and he was ejected, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was impaired at the time of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office also said he had broken into two storage sheds behind a residence on Stallings Rd. before the deputy arrived.