Conservative stalwart Millis resigning from N Carolina House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A key advocate in the North Carolina House on gun rights and immigration plans to leave the legislature later this month, saying he needs to be at home for his family.

Republican Rep. Chris Millis of Pender County confirmed Friday his decision to resign effective Sept. 15. He wrote on his district website that his decision was based solely on spending more time with his wife and three young children. He left open the possibility of public office again.

The 34-year-old Millis was first elected in 2012 to the 16th District, which covers part of Onslow County and all of Pender. A redistricting map finalized this week would alter the district but keep it heavily Republican.

Millis recently led a stalled effort to impeach Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.