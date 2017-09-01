Coast Guard finds fishing boat; 2 North Carolina men missing

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has found a fishing boat belonging to two North Carolina men who have been missing since Sunday.

The Gaston Gazette reports Gaston County residents Steve Chaney and David Hambrick were reported missing after they failed to return from a fishing trip off the coast of Oak Island. Their 22-foot fishing boat was found 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, hours after the Coast Guard announced the search had expanded south.

Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton said Friday that the boat hadn’t capsized, but was just floating in the ocean. Clayton said there were no signs of distress to indicate Hambrick and Chaney were forcibly removed from the boat.

Clayton said the search for the men will continue and would be expanded.

