Ayden, Grifton businesses team up to bring donations to Harvey victims

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Caring Sisters Outreach of Grifton and Brooks Autoservice of Ayden are teaming up for Harvey donations.

Snow Hill’s Lucillie’s Behavioral, Inc. made a $500 donation for travel arrangements.

Organizers say providing for the victims is the number one priority.

“Give the children something to do,” said Cydney Graham, Caring Sisters owner. “Especially babies, they need formula, diapers, pacifiers, that kind of thing. And for seniors, after seeing the pictures we saw, they probably need Depends, or reading glasses to be able to see their prescriptions.”

If you would like to donate, drop locations are at Brooks Auto at 129 Faith Baptist Road in Ayden and the back entrance of Fastax on Queens Street in Grifton.

